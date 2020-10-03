Police investigating homicide at Statesboro apartments

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is investigating a homicide on South Main Street.

According to SPD, at 9:37 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the Hudson Apartments at 831 South Main Street for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found 21-year-old A’Nyah Davis suffering a gunshot wound. She was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

SPD says Davis was not a student at Georgia Southern University.

Detectives worked through the night to process the scene and interview witnesses. This homicide is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Harrelson at 912-764-9911 or to submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.