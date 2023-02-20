HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Hinesville Police Department (HPD) is investigating a double shooting on South Main Street.

According to Hinesville Police Department Detective, Kyle Larimore, a couple was shot during an altercation at a mobile home park in Hinesville shortly before 2 pm by an unknown assailant.

Larimore said officers were dispatched to the mobile home located on the 1300 block of South Main St. when officers arrived they discovered the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Chief of Detectives William Oberlander said this was not a random shooting. It appears the couple knew the assailant.

Assistant HPD Chief Tracey Howard said the male victim sustained a wound to his head, and the female was shot in the buttocks. Howard was unable to say what the couple’s relationship is.

The couple was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah where their condition is unknown.

Both Larimore and Oberlander emphasized there was no danger to the public.

This is a developing story.