Police investigating fatal shooting at Statesboro apartments

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night.

SPD says at 11:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to Morris Heights Apartments on Morris Street in response to a male who had been shot. When they arrived, they found 37-year-old Malcolm Jerome Steele suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Steele was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives worked through the night Saturday and into Sunday to process the scene, SPD says. Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Akins at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.