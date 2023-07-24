SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Savannah’s southside.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to 8000 Waters apartments just before 9 p.m. Sunday and discovered Lavonta Mayes, 25, unresponsive. Mayes was pronounced dead at 3:08 a.m.

Mayes’ body has been sent for an autopsy.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident. No arrests have currently been made, but one person is sought for questioning.

Anyone with info should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.