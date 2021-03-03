Police investigating fatal car crash on MLK Jr. Boulevard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Savannah man Wednesday.

According to police, Karl Whatley, 54, was driving north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he lost control and struck a light pole and tree near W. Park Avenue.

Whatley sustained minor injuries and was uncooperative with police and emergency personnel, SPD said. Evidence of drug use was located in the vehicle.

A passenger was transported to Memorial Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The passenger’s identity will be released pending notification of next of kin.

An initial investigation determined DUI and failure to maintain lanes as the causes of the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.