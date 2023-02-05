CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a shooting after one person was killed and another seriously injured.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8:00 a.m. They found one adult male dead at the scene and another adult male suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

The injured victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives believe the incident may have been a home invasion incident at the residence. The suspected intruder died at the scene while the resident is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 912- 651- 4717, or send a tip through the department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips . You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.