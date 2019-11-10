Police investigating after four, including 10-year-old, shot in Vidalia Saturday

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Vidalia Police Department responded to a shooting on Wiggins Street that left four people injured on Saturday.

On Saturday at around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a report that three people had been shot inside of a vehicle on Wiggins Street. The driver, who had been shot, drove himself and other victims to Meadows Regional Medical Center.

Inside of the car was 43-year-old Creg Page, 34-year-old Rosanna Simpson, and two children. The children were ages two and ten. Page and the 10-year-old child both suffered gunshot wounds. Simpson was also shot multiple times.

A short time later, a fourth victim involved arrived at the hospital. 45-year-old Terrence White was in a separate car at the time and was also shot.

All three adult victims were treated and released. The 10-year-old victim was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in Savannah in serious condition. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators say they are looking for a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe in relation to the shooting.

The car should have damage to the front, passenger side fender area, scratches on the sides and aftermarket custom rims. Three rims are the same, and one is a different style. The front windows are not tinted, but the back windows are. The car had three black men in it at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vidalia Police Department at 912-537-4123 or GBI at 478-374-6988. Tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 912-386-4480.

This incident is under active investigation. News 3 will have updates.