Police ID teen killed in Hinesville shooting

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hinesville Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a teenager.

He has now been identified as 17-year-old Nahiem Henderson. News 3 is told he was living in Long County and attending high school there but had moved back to Hinesville.

Police say Nahiem died Wednesday. Officers responded to shots fired call at the Shady Oaks mobile home park on Oglethorpe Highway at 6:23 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found EMS crews conducting life-saving measures on the victim. Police say Nahiem was shot in the head and later died from his injuries.

Authorities believe a fight may have led to the shooting.

Hinesville Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 912-236-2815.