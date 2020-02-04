Police investigate Skidaway Road shooting with apparent foot injury

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting on Skidaway Road that apparently injured a man’s foot Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the 1900 block of Skidaway Road around 4:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, SPD located a person only identified as a black male with “what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury to the foot.”

Savannah Police detectives are investigating.

News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.