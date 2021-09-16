Police investigate road rage incident, shooting near Georgia Southern campus

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A road rage incident led to a shooting near Georgia Southern University’s campus in Statesboro Wednesday night, according to school officials.

GS shared an Eagle Alert — its emergency message system — to notify students of a shooting incident that took place around 9:30 p.m. near Kennedy Hall.

The suspected shooter was seen driving away from the scene, though police do not believe there is an ongoing threat.

Officials say no one involved in the incident is affiliated with Georgia Southern.

According to GS, an accident occurred off-campus at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Lanier Drive. Officials believe one driver became enraged and followed the victim onto a road to campus before firing at him near the residential hall.

The victim suffered minor injuries, GS officials say, but he wasn’t directly hit by the gunfire.

Anyone with information in the ongoing investigation is asked to call GS Police Sgt. Danny Garrigus at 912-478-5234.