Police investigate homicide in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday.

CCPD said Francisco Garcia, 55, was found dead on the 300 block of Chevis Road. Investigators are interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence to identify a suspect.

No further details were released.

CCPD asks anyone with information to call detectives at 912-651-4717 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward.