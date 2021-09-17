Police investigate Hinesville Dollar Tree armed robbery, search for suspect

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Police search for a man they say robbed a Hinesville Dollar Tree with a handgun.

Hinesville Police say it happened before 9:00 p.m. Thursday at the Dollar Tree in the 200 block of West Gen. Screven Way.

Police say a man inside the store pulled out a handgun on the store manager.

Police say the suspect made the manager take him to an office in the business where cash was kept.

The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect entered a white vehicle which resembled a Nissan Altima and was reported to have driven in the direction of Glennville on E.G. Miles Parkway.

The manager was not injured in the crime.