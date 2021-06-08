Police investigate double homicide in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — SLED and Colleton County Sheriff’s are investigating a double homicide that happened late Monday night at the home of a prominent Lowcountry family.

Agents are at the property on Moselle Road in the Islandton community today gathering evidence from the crime scene. SLED tells News 3 that they received a call from local law enforcement just after 10 p.m. last night for aid in the investigation of two people shot and killed.

SLED cannot offer much information about this active investigation, but the agency does tell News 3 that right now there is no danger to the public and no active search for suspects.

The property is owned by the Murdaugh family. Randolph Murdaugh III is a former 14th Circuit Solicitor. His grandson, Paul, is currently awaiting trial connected to the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach back in 2019.

The 19-year-old Murdaugh was allegedly intoxicated and driving erratically with multiple people aboard when the boat slammed into a piling, throwing Beach into the water.

Beach’s body was found a week later.

Paul Murdaugh pleaded not guilty in May of 2019 and has not spent any time in jail.

Several unconfirmed sources and other new outlets have said the deceased may be members of the Murdaugh family.

News 3 has a crew headed to the scene and will have more details throughout the day.