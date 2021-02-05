Police investigate deadly shooting in Georgetown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Friday morning in Georgetown.

Officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Prince Royal Lane.

CCPD says one man was found dead on the scene, apparently from a gunshot. Another victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No word yet on any suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Chatham County Police Department at 912-651-4717.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.