SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) investigates a shooting that injured a juvenile Wednesday night.

According to police, CCPD officers responded to a shooting call in the area of the 100 block of Berwick Lakes Blvd. around 11:45 p.m.

Police located a male juvenile victim at the scene.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chatham County Police continue to investigate.