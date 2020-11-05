Police investigate after shots fired at Chatham Co. home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating after a home was apparently struck by gunfire Wednesday night in Chatham County.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), around 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Norwood Avenue where nearby residents reported hearing three shots fired.

CCPD said a home had a window broken and damage that appeared to come from a bullet that entered from outside the house.

“At this time, officers do not believe the homes or residents in the area were the targets of the gunfire,” the department stated.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone who has any information that may be helpful in the investigation is asked to call CCPD detectives at 912-651-4717 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.