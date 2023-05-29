SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to police, an inmate was injured during an incident that occurred earlier this afternoon.

According to officials, an inmate stole one of the guard’s keys and released other inmates into the facility. Officers were alerted that there could be an inmate that had potentially been stabbed. Troopers arrived on scene with K-9s who lead the way into the facility.

Although several inmates refused to follow commands to get on the ground, but police say that the inmates complied with K-9s were introduced.

Police entered the facility at 2:47 p.m. and had the building secured by 3:45 p.m.

WSAV News 3 is working to confirm more details about the condition of the victim.

This is a developing story.