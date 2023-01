SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was discovered near the Savannah River Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).

The human remains were discovered in a rocky area on the edge of the river near the sugar refinery, CCPD said.

Though the discovery was made locally, the Wilmington Police Department in North Carolina is leading the investigation.

CCPD said an autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death and the person’s identity.