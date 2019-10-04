Police: Glynn Co. deputy shoots wife in head at Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSAV/WKRN) — A Glynn County sheriff’s deputy is accused of shooting his wife at a downtown Nashville hotel on Thursday.

Nashville police say it happened around 4 p.m. in a room at the Holston House hotel off Seventh Avenue North.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the hotel where they found Randy Austin, 59, of Jesup, who was staying in a room with his 50-year-old wife, according to Nashville Police.

Officers said Austin told them he and his wife returned to the room after a day of socializing and drinking alcohol in downtown Nashville.

Austin told police he put his gun on the nightstand next to the bed and when he went to the back of the room, he heard the gun go off.

Police said Austin claimed he did not shoot his wife and his wife did not shoot herself, yet both were the only ones in the room. Austin reportedly also told officers his wife could not have shot herself since both he and his wife are left-handed.

Investigators say the woman was kneeling or squatting when she was shot and her arm was up in a defensive manner.

Officers said the bullet passed through her forearm and became lodged in her right temple. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

An update on her condition was not immediately released.

According to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, Austin has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. The sheriff’s office says they are still looking into the incident.

Austin has been charged with attempted criminal homicide. His bond was set at $500,000.