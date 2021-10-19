Police: Georgia man faces attempted murder charges after stabbing at Maryland hotel

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — A Georgia man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he stabbed a man intervened in an assault at a Maryland hotel.

Anne Arundel County police say officers were called to the Extended Stay in Glen Burnie early Saturday for a report of an assault.

A man intervened and separated the two parties, but as he walked away, police say Michael Byron of Gainesville, Georgia, approached him from behind and stabbed him.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Byron was arrested and court records show he’s charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, assault and other offences and is being held without bail.

Records show Byron is being represented by the public defender’s office, but don’t list a specific attorney assigned to his case.