Police: Garden City man wanted for 2019 shooting

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are looking for a Garden City man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in November of last year.

According to the Garden City Police Department, 25-year-old Ron Smith is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal damage to property.

Smith is considered armed and dangerous.

He’s described as 5’6” and 160 lbs. Smith resides in the Rossignol Hill area (Oak Street).

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Garden City Police Department at 912-966-7787. Information can be submitted to CrimeStoppers anonymously at 912-234-2020.