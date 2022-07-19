SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police have identified a suspect accused of killing a woman and then himself last week.

According to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport Police Department, on July 12 around 5 p.m., police were alerted to the body of a deceased person, later identified as 28-year-old Madalyn Coulter, found inside a vehicle at a hotel on Yvette J. Hagins Drive near the airport after searching for her for hours.

Further investigation revealed that Coulter died as a result of being shot in that location. Airport police then requested assistance from the Savannah Police Department in the investigation.

Coulter was also a former employee at Nine Line.

Police identified the suspect as Zachary Scalf, 41, who later died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to sources, Scalf was formerly an employee of Nine Line Apparel for approximately 7 years.

Nine Line Apparel CEO Tyler Merritt released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Nine Line isn’t just a business or a team; we’re a family, bound by similar values and a shared commitment to those who serve in the nation’s uniform. That makes the news of the tragic loss of two friends, veterans, and former employees all the more difficult to process. While we struggle to understand and search for answers for what led to these awful events that cut these lives short, our hearts and prayers go out to their families.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with details.