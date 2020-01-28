Police: Florida boy stabbed little sister, shouting ‘die, die’

Crime & Safety

by: WESH, NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

OCALA, Fla. (WESH/NBC News) – A 9-year-old Florida boy faces a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his 5-year-old sister with a knife because he said he wanted her to die.

The stabbing occurred just before 4:30 p.m. Monday in Ocala, which is located in central Florida.

Investigators said the little girl has multiple stab wounds and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Her 9-year-old brother was found by officers in a nearby maintenance shed.

Their mother told police she’d left the kids alone for about 10 minutes to check the mail and get them some candy from a neighbor. When she came back and went to check on them, she said she saw her son stabbing her daughter.

According to an arrest affidavit, the boy got a knife from the kitchen and told detectives that during the attack, he was shouting “die, die” before his mother returned and grabbed the knife.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories