SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Windsor Forest High School campus police seized a weapon from a student after a fight at the school.

Students told administrators that they saw the weapon during the fight at the cafeteria, prompting the school to go on lockdown, according to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS).

Campus officers then searched the student and found the weapon on them. SCCPSS said students are safe and there’s no active threat to the school. It also said this is an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing and SCCPSS said those involved will be disciplined. No further details were released.