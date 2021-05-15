Police find trunk full of marijuana, handgun, $4,000, in traffic stop

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — Yemassee Police Department (YPD) officers found a trunk full of marijuana, a handgun and $4,000 in cash.

Officers found the pot stored in two suitcases, a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun and more than $4,000 in cash. Some of the marijuana was prepacked for sale, according to YPD.

YPD said officers conducted a traffic stop on I-95 when they noticed the driver acting nervous.

Julian Miguel Bruno, 26, was driving the vehicle and eventually told officers the drugs were in the trunk after he and his three-year-old daughter were removed from the car.

Bruno was charged with Trafficking Marijuana and Possession and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. He was transported to the Hampton County Detention Center and his bond is set at $401,000. His daughter was taken into custody by the South Carolina Department of Social Services, according to YPD.