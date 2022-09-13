EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities say they discovered multiple guns in a 16-year-old’s car at an Effingham County high school’s parking lot.

The guns were found during a routine search last Wednesday.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s office said an AR-15 style rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, a pistol and a box of ammunition were found in the student’s car.

The teen told law enforcement the weapons were used for hunting and target practice and said he forgot they were inside his vehicle. There is no word yet on any charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.