Police find 2 bodies in wooded area south of Atlanta

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (AP) — Police south of Atlanta are investigating after two bodies were found in a wooded area.

Henry County police say the remains of two women were found Tuesday in the woods near a busy shopping district. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the bodies had not yet been identified.

Police did not say in what state the remains were found. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping Henry County authorities and was expected to make a positive identification of the victims.

Police said they’re investigating recent crimes in the area to determine whether they are connected to the two bodies found Tuesday.