CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are investigating a bank robbery in Savannah.

The robbery was reported Friday morning just after 11 a.m. at the Wells Fargo on Ogeechee Road in the Berwick Kroger shopping center.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Chatham County police say the suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash. Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed the bank.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured below is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, the Department’s online tip form here, or by calling CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.