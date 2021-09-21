Police, family seek info in unsolved Savannah homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been nearly 10 months since a shooting on Draper Street claimed a 36-year-old man’s life.

Detectives with the Savannah Police Department (SPD), along with the victim’s family, say no tip is too small in helping solve this case.

“I know that somebody in that community saw somebody shot my son, and I really would appreciate as being a mother that you would come forward and let them know something,” Lavania Smalls told reporters Tuesday.

Her son Kareem Smalls was found suffering from gunshot wounds following a late-night crash in November 2020. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Detectives determined Smalls was shot in the 600 block of Draper Street.

“For this case and for any shooting that we have here in the city of Savannah, any help that the community can give us is going to go a long way in helping us not only solve that particular crime but prevent future shootings as well,” said a detective with SPD’s Major Crimes Unit.