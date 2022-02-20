Police: Driver dies in high-speed Port Wentworth chase

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — A high-speed chase turned fatal after a driver refused to stop for Port Wentworth police on Sunday.

Port Wentworth police were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 21 near Grange

Road when officers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding and no seat belt. Instead of stopping, the vehicle fled north on Highway 21, ran a red light and made a U-turn heading south.

Officers then began to pursue the vehicle into Garden City. The vehicle continued to flee in a reckless manner exceeding speeds of 100 mph. The driver attempted to get off Exit 8 on 1-516 when they lost control causing the vehicle to roll several times and eject the driver.



Police attempted to provide life saving efforts while emergency services was on the way. First responders arrived and took over life saving procedures. Chatham EMS arrived on scene and transported the driver to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Upon investigation, Port Wentworth police discovered that the driver had been driving on a suspended driver’s license since 1998, and was also wanted by the Georgia Board of Pardons and Parole on felony warrants.

Georgia State Patrol(GSP) was contacted and worked the accident scene. The name of the driver is being

withheld until next of kin can be notified.