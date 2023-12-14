SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

It’s a warning — and an enforcement campaign to keep the roads safe this holiday season.

The Savannah Police Department is joining forces with other law enforcement agencies and the Georgia State Patrol to reduce crashes, deaths and injuries now through Jan. 1.

It’s a time for police officers, state troopers and sheriff’s deputies to step up their enforcement.

“A DUI isn’t worth it,” said Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther. “Plan ahead, arrange for alternative transportation and avoid a dangerous and costly mistake. Drinking and driving puts yourself and everyone on the road in danger.”

The Savannah Police Department, Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offer the following tips to help stop drunk driving:

Choose a non-drinking person to be the designated driver before going out.

Do not let someone you know get behind the wheel if they have been drinking.

Let friends know they can contact you for a sober ride when needed.

Those hosting a party where alcohol is served should make sure guests leave with a sober driver.

Always wear your seat belt because it is the best defense against impaired drivers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were more than 4,500 people killed in alcohol-impaired driving crashes in the U.S. in the month of December from 2017 to 2021.