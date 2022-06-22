TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials rescued a dog left inside of a hot car on Tybee Island over the weekend, according to the Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD).

On June 18, officers responded to 18th Street in reference to a dog inside of an unattended vehicle.

After attempting to open the doors and discovering they were locked, officers requested the Fire Department to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters attempted to open the vehicle without causing damage but were unsuccessful.

Emergency officials checked the temperature inside the vehicle with a digital thermometer and it returned with a reading of 115°F. At that time, officers shattered the back window and safely removed the dog.

Police said the owners eventually came forward and were cited for animal confinement.