HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police determined an active shooter call Wednesday at a Hampton Elementary School was a hoax.

Hampton Police Department (HPD) received a call warning of an intruder/possible shooter at 2:15 p.m. Hampton County deputies and Varnville Police Department seized a phone on campus that made the prank call.

The student who made the call is being questioned, HPD said. No further details were released.