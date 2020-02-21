Police, city leaders gather for Ardsley Park community meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Members of the Ardsley Park community say crime has been on the rise lately. The community gathered together Thursday night to talk about some of the most recent incidents.

Some community members in Ardsley Park say they’ve been put in uncomfortable situations while simply walking their dogs. The community has also come in contact with a string of robberies involving porch pirates.

Residents of the Ardsley Park community in Savannah are on high alert after several reports of stolen private property. District four Alderman Nick Palumbo and the Savannah Police Department led Thursday night’s meeting.

“Right now y’all have five reported part one crimes and those are the most serious crimes,” Captain Tonya Reid said with the Savannah Police Department.

Part one crimes can range from burglaries to shootings but overall this neighborhood is considered safe.

“A lot of it has to do with community involvement. You don’t get to be a safe neighborhood just by hoping the police come by,” Neighborhood Association President, Scott Anderson said.

Anderson said the community looks out for each other, reporting everything they see to police.

“You’re paying attention to what’s going on in your community. The second thing is your communicating, you’re communicating well amongst each other, and you’re talking to each other. You’re letting each other know what you’re seeing and what you’re hearing in your neighborhood,” Savannah Chief of Police, Roy Minter said.

But some say they don’t see the police enough during the night time hours.

“I would beg you to come to my office and I can actually pull up how often a car has been in a specific neighborhood for a specific period of time,” Lieutenant Greg Ernst said with the Savannah Police Department.

SPD’s goal is to dig deeper into the community to get to the root of each problem.

“We have a fantastic police department and one thing that has really surprised me in this new job is just how committed all of our city employees are into making the city of Savannah better,” Alderman Nick Palumbo said.

Chief of Police Minter said the top crimes in Savannah right now include domestic violence and shootings. He was very clear at Thursday night’s meeting that those crimes will not be tolerated.