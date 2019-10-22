Police chief: 4 hurt in random shootings in South Carolina

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man fired a gun at people at random at a South Carolina apartment complex and a tire store.

Sumter Police Chief Russel Roark says four people were hit by gunfire Monday morning and remain hospitalized.

Roark says 25-year-old Ozzy Alexander Mooneyham appeared to have no intended targets. He is charged with seven counts of attempted murder.

Roark said at a news conference that Mooneyham shot at four people at the apartments, striking one woman and wounding three at Palmetto Tire and Auto. Two Sumter County deputies stopped Mooneyham four minutes after the tire shop shooting.

Roark says Mooneyham legally bought the gun used in the shooting and others found in his car.

It wasn’t known if Mooneyham had a lawyer.