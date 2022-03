SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a homicide in which the suspect committed suicide.

CCPD said the victim, an adult male, was found dead in his home in the 200 block of Quacco Trail. Meanwhile, the suspect committed suicide at another location, according to police.

It’s believed the victim knew the suspect.

Further details from police are very limited at this time.

Stick with WSAV News 3 for updates on this developing story.