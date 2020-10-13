Police: Bystander dies from injuries in shooting on E. 39th, Ash streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A bystander has died as a result of injuries in a shooting in the Live Oak neighborhood, according to police.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officers with the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the intersection of E. 39th and Ash streets on Monday, Oct. 5, around 7:45 p.m. People in two separate vehicles were reportedly exchanging gunfire.

According to SPD, officers arrived and found Cliff Rouse, 57, in serious condition. He was taken to a hospital and recently died from his injuries.

“Further investigation revealed that Rouse was not involved in the incident,” the department said.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.