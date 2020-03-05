Get the latest from Storm Team 3

View the Fast Fit Titan Radar

Submit weather video, photos to pics@wsav.com

Lightning Fatality_104175

Download the WSAV Weather app - FREE

Police: Brunswick bank robber apprehended in Atlanta

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A man wanted for allegedly robbing two banks in Brunswick and shooting a woman in the stomach in Detroit was taken into custody in Atlanta on Tuesday.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, Allen Parker is accused of bank robberies at First Franklin Financial and the Five Star Credit Union on Jan. 16. Officials say he was also wanted for the attempted murder of the woman up in Michigan.

“U.S. Marshals say that Parker shot a female in the stomach and fled to Georgia, where he continued his crime spree,” Glynn County Police explained.

He faces charges of assault with intent to murder, weapons felony firearm, assault with great bodily harm, armed robbery, and felon in possession.

Authorities believe Parker had online dating profiles that he used to meet women who had no idea about his history.

U.S. Marshals apprehended him in Atlanta. The FBI, Brunswick Police and the Fulton County Police Department also assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories