Police: Brunswick bank robber apprehended in Atlanta

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A man wanted for allegedly robbing two banks in Brunswick and shooting a woman in the stomach in Detroit was taken into custody in Atlanta on Tuesday.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, Allen Parker is accused of bank robberies at First Franklin Financial and the Five Star Credit Union on Jan. 16. Officials say he was also wanted for the attempted murder of the woman up in Michigan.

“U.S. Marshals say that Parker shot a female in the stomach and fled to Georgia, where he continued his crime spree,” Glynn County Police explained.

He faces charges of assault with intent to murder, weapons felony firearm, assault with great bodily harm, armed robbery, and felon in possession.

Authorities believe Parker had online dating profiles that he used to meet women who had no idea about his history.

U.S. Marshals apprehended him in Atlanta. The FBI, Brunswick Police and the Fulton County Police Department also assisted in the investigation.