SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department says a body was found late Thursday afternoon on Skidaway Island.

Foul play is not suspected, officials say, but the death investigation is ongoing.

The body was found in a wooded area off of McWhorter Drive, according to CCPD.

Further information will not be released until an autopsy is completed and next-of-kin is notified.

“There will be no new information until tomorrow at the earliest,” a spokesperson added.