Police block stolen SUV, driver shoots himself

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a Georgia man driving a stolen SUV shot himself after troopers blocked his way.

Police say New Castle County emergency officials learned of a stolen GMC Terrain on Interstate 95 on Wednesday and troopers began to follow it.

Meanwhile, the OnStar navigation system began to slow the SUV remotely and it turned onto the Airport Road interchange.

After the SUV hit a cruiser, it stopped and troopers began communicating with the driver, who police say was holding a handgun.

Troopers heard two gunshots and about 10 minutes later, the driver crawled out a window and was taken into custody.

The Statesboro, Georgia, man was taken to a hospital, where police say he’s in stable condition.