Police believe recent armed robbery linked to cases targeting Hispanics

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department says they are looking for armed robbery suspects they believe are targeting Hispanic victims.

The most recent crime happened Friday morning in the 800 block of Quacco Road.

Police say a knock on the front door woke the victim. The victim told police the person outside claimed to be law enforcement and displayed a badge.

After the victim opened the door, the suspect pulled out a firearm and the two struggled.

Police say a female suspect ran into the residence and stole cash from the victim’s wallet.

Officials say the victim did not receive any injuries and was unable to give a detailed description of the suspects.

Detectives believe the crime is related to other recent armed robberies targeting Hispanic victims in unincorporated Chatham County.

Anyone who has information about these cases, is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.