Police ask for help to ID suspect accused of stealing from Savannah garage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are asking for the community’s help identifying a man who is accused of stealing from a Savannah home’s garage.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says the man took yard tools from a garage in the first block of Park Lane on Nov. 9. The home’s Ring camera shows the suspect entering the detached garage at 7:20 a.m. Hours later he came back to take more items, police say.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

SPD describes the suspect as a Black man, last seen wearing blue jeans, white shoes, with a brown jacket and a gray hoodie underneath. Police say he stands between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet-tall.

SPD urges anyone with information to call 912-658-5137, CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.