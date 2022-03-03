BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Police are asking for community help to ID a person of interest in the murder of a Bluffton high school student last March.

The Bluffton Police Department (BPD) said it’s likely that this person has information regarding the murder of DJ Fields Jr., who was shot and killed March 5, 2021, while he was driving. Police only have one photo of the person and ask the public to closely examine his face and clothes.

Photo provided by the Bluffton Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ryan Fazekas at 843-540-5724 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.

Tyleik Chaneyfield and Jimmie Green are accused of murdering DJ. Investigators say Green and Chaneyfield drove up next to Fields’ car on Bluffton Parkway and opened fire.

Fields was accompanied by Edwin Graham and Kylan Simmons in his car. Fields was killed and Graham was shot in the face but survived. Simmons was also hurt in the attack. Prosecutors said the shooting was a deadly case of mistaken identity and that Fields and his friends were not the people Green was targeting.