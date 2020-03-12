Police ask for help identifying Georgetown porch pirate suspects

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department asks the public for their help identifying two women accused of stealing a package from a Georgetown residence.

Police say the incident happened Tuesday evening at a home on Cutler Drive.

A surveillance camera captured an image of the two women.

If you recognize the suspects or have information regarding this case, you are asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

