CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is asking the community for help to find an entering auto suspect.

CCPD says the car was on the 8600 block of Whitefield Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 3, when surveillance video shows the suspect entering the car. No further details were released.

Photo provided by the Chatham County Police Department.

Police urge anyone with information to call CCPD at 912-651-4717 or Crimestoppers at 912-324-2020.