SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is asking for the community’s help to find a missing man.

SPD says 23-year-old Relious Stepherson IV was last seen Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

#SPDMissing: Relious Stepherson IV, "Eddie", 23. He was last seen around 5:30 p.m. yesterday on the 1300 block of E. 31st Street wearing a black hoodie with Tupac pictured on the front, long brown pants and black and white Jordan sneakers. If seen, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/AhzpYuYCLo — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) September 27, 2021

Stepherson or “Eddie”, was last seen on the 1300 block of E. 31st Street wearing a black hoodie with a picture of the late rapper Tupac on the front. He was wearing brown pants with black and white Jordan shoes, according to SPD.

SPD urges anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1.