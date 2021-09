Images provided by the Savannah Police Department.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing 12-year-old Savannah girl.

SPD says Rabiyanna Pierson was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on the 200 block of W. Montgomery Crossroads. Pierson was last seen wearing a red shirt and camo sweatpants.

Attached is a photo of Rabiyanna in the red shirt she was last seen wearing. pic.twitter.com/E6euc0a8Tw — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) September 25, 2021

SPD urges anyone who sees her call 9-1-1.