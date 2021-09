SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing woman last seen on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says Jermeria Cooper, 25, was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt, jean shorts and white shoes. SPD says Cooper has brown eyes, brown neck-length hair, is 5-foot-2 and weighs 220 pounds.

SPD says Cooper might be with a White man named Brandon. Police ask anyone with information to call 912-651-6675.