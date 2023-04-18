STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday evening 19-year-old Cameron Anderson was shot at Cambridge at Pines Apartments where he later died of his injuries.

Police now trying to piece together what happened and are asking anyone with information to come forward—they believe there were many witnesses.

But police say they’re facing challenges trying to track witnesses and that they stem from a lack of security footage.

He says Cambridge—owned by Scion Properties—is just one of the properties that have been prone to recent crime that has denied the police department’s request to install cameras.

“In this day and age, I can find no reasonable explanation about why you would not want to have video on all of your property other than their trying to cut their costs down to make their profits maximum, but the problem with that is you’re putting who live there at risk,” said Chief Mike Broadhead of the Statesboro Police Department.

Anderson’s death is the most recent in a string of violent shootings happening at apartment complexes near Georgia Southern.

Another happening 5 days earlier at the neighboring Stadium Walk Apartments—Also owned by Scion—and without cameras.

Broadhead said what these complexes needed was crime mitigation and he believes a good way to do that is by having security cameras.

We reached out to Scion Properties who owns the Cambridge Complex and they could not provide a comment at this time.