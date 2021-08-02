Police arrest Yemassee Town councilman on two warrants in Chatham Co.

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — A Yemassee Town councilman was arrested on two warrants out of Chatham County.

Councilman Charlie Simmons was arrested at a Beaufort hotel Monday morning around 2:30. Officers found the two Chatham County, Ga. warrants after they ran his information. The warrants were for felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple battery.

According to the police report, when officers searched Simmons, they found 11 small baggies of what they said appeared to be cocaine. Police are testing the substance.

Simmons was taken to the Beaufort County Jail on the charges out of Chatham County. He remains in Beaufort awaiting extradition.

The police were originally called to the hotel on Trask Parkway after receiving complaints about a loud argument.